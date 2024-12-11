This Is The Covered Call Podcast:

Welcome to the podcast where we explore the journey towards true freedom. With each episode, Jason Nutter and Lovis Kauf dive into the stories, strategies, and mindsets of those who have broken free from the conventional path.

Whether it be astute investments, entrepreneurship, or high-leverage opportunities, this show is about more than just making money—it’s about us pursuing a life on our own terms. If you’re driven by purpose and keen to explore your untapped potential, you might just be at the right place.

Let’s chart a course toward more freedom, more contentment, and more impact—together.

Meet The Hosts:

Jason Nutter and Lovis Kauf are the hosts of The Covered Call Podcast.

JASON NUTTER:

With an engineering background and professional experience across the water, energy, and manufacturing sectors, Jason has lived and worked in Asia, Australia, and Europe. A key milestone in his career was successfully introducing a German start-up’s solar cell measuring equipment into China over a period of 6 years, achieving market leader status. This experience profoundly shaped his understanding of East-West dynamics, having navigated and mediated between two distinct cultural approaches on a myriad of issues.

Now focused on investing in macro trends and natural resources, Jason is the co-creator of the Coverd App, a software platform designed for specialized options strategies. In his spare time, Jason has started a podcast centered on the topic of freedom - what is freedom, how do you achieve it and how do you maintain it in your life.

A product of Chinese Singaporean and Australian heritage Jason spends much of his time between Europe, China, and Southeast Asia. Jason lives a life of unique experiences that allow him to see contrasts and draw connections between Eastern and Western cultural frameworks.

Lovis Kauf:

Lovis Kauf is a mechanical engineer and entrepreneur with a passion for solving real-world problems through innovative technologies. Based in Dallas, TX, he runs Ghost Founder, an engineering company that specializes in prototyping and product development. Lovis splits his time between Texas and his old German family near Frankfurt, balancing his career with raising two young boys alongside his American wife.

Lovis studied Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Management in Dallas, TX, and has been driven to own his own business since his late teens. He believes true freedom comes from independence, not reliance on employers or centralized systems. His German heritage fuels his drive to turn abstract ideas into tangible solutions quickly, while his American mindset embraces experimentation, failure, and persistence.

With no ego about the process, Lovis approaches engineering (and life) as a journey of discovery—finding solutions that work and discarding those that don’t. His deep skepticism of centralized power inspires his belief that solving the challenges of our time falls to entrepreneurs with skin in the game. Lovis is committed to tackling problems with accountability, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of freedom, believing that success should be earned and failure embraced as a step toward progress.

CONTACT THE HOSTS