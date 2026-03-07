Overtime #1: The Uninvestable World - And Why We Keep Building

Friends,

Jason and I had to reschedule a guest last week. Instead of forcing another interview into the calendar, we finally did something we’ve talked about for a while.

We recorded our first Overtime episode.

Overtime is simple: just the two of us catching up, thinking out loud about the world, and trying to make sense of the forces shaping our lives — geopolitics, business, culture, and the long game of building something meaningful.

This conversation started with a feeling many people probably share right now:

The world feels increasingly “uninvestable.”

When you zoom out, the headlines are overwhelming.

Geopolitical tension, policy shifts, deglobalization, and economic uncertainty.

But there’s a trap in focusing too much on those things. As Jason put it during the conversation, some outcomes are simply “uninvestable.” You can’t plan for them. And if you try, you end up paralyzed.

So the question becomes:

What can you actually control?

That’s where this episode goes.

We talk about:

Why focusing on what you can control is the only sane response to an unpredictable world

A new policy change that affects my own ability as a permanent resident to acquire U.S. businesses

Why short-sighted policy often produces the opposite of its intended results

What the West can learn from the long-term thinking embedded in Asian business culture

The lessons from Tai-Pan about trade, power, and building dynasties rather than quarters

And why, even in uncertain times, the answer is still the same: keep building

If the world feels chaotic, the instinct is often to withdraw.

Our instinct is the opposite.

Build the company.

Raise the family.

Invest in relationships.

Play the long game.

That’s what this episode is about.

As always, we’d love to hear what you think.

— Lovis & Jason