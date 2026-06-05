Trader Ferg: Energy, China, and the Future Nobody Wants to Discuss

Friends,

Trader Ferg is back.

When we first spoke with Ferg over a year ago, he laid out a series of ideas that sounded unconventional at the time:

Energy shortages were being underestimated.

China was far stronger than most investors believed.

And some of the most interesting opportunities could be found in sectors everyone else hated.

A year later, we wanted to revisit those ideas and see how they’re holding up.

The result was one of the most thought-provoking conversations we’ve had this year.

We discuss:

• Why Ferg believes the world is entering a more inflationary era

• The growing disconnect between energy realities and political narratives

• Europe’s ongoing energy challenges and why the story may not be over

• Why China continues to surprise both investors and policymakers

• How capital flows may be shifting away from the United States and toward emerging markets

• The commodity supply constraints that few people seem to be paying attention to

• Why patience remains one of the most underrated advantages in investing and in life

One observation from Ferg stuck with me.

He pointed out that many of the biggest opportunities begin by feeling uncomfortable.

They often live in places where sentiment is terrible, headlines are negative, and most people have already moved on.

The challenge is having the conviction and patience to stay with a thesis long enough for reality to catch up.

Whether you agree with his conclusions or not, Ferg has a remarkable ability to zoom out, ignore the daily noise, and focus on the trends that may matter over the next decade rather than the next week.

We enjoyed this conversation immensely and think you will too.

— Lovis & Jason