Overtime #2: Why the World Feels Different Now

Friends,

Jason and I finally sat down for another Overtime episode after several weeks of life pulling us in different directions.

In the meantime, Lovis’ family welcomed their third son into the world. That alone has a way of changing your perspective.

This conversation ended up going in a direction neither of us fully expected.

It started with a discussion about childbirth, modern medicine, and how industrialized many parts of life have become. But from there, we naturally drifted into bigger questions:

Why does the world suddenly feel so unstable?

Why do so many old assumptions no longer seem to hold?

And why does it feel like institutions everywhere are becoming more fragile and reactive?

We talked about:

Our experience with a home birth in Texas and why it completely changed our view of modern healthcare

How incentives shape nearly every system around us — hospitals, markets, politics, media, and even warfare

The emotional trap of getting consumed by geopolitical news cycles

Why the current global tensions may represent a deeper shift in the world order

China’s growing industrial and strategic resilience

Cheap drones, AI propaganda, and why underdogs now adapt faster than giant institutions

And ultimately, how to stay grounded while living through uncertain times

One thing we kept coming back to is this:

It’s very easy to become psychologically overwhelmed by the scale of everything happening around us.

But at the same time, real life keeps going.

Children are born.

Families grow.

Friendships matter.

Businesses still need to be built.

Skills still need to be developed.

The world may be changing quickly, but you still have to live your life inside of it.

That’s really what this episode is about.

As always, we appreciate all of you following along with these conversations.

— Lovis & Jason