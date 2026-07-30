Josef Mahoney: Why the West Keeps Misunderstanding China

Hi everyone,

This week’s conversation is unlike anything we’ve done before.

Most of our guests are investors, entrepreneurs, or builders. Professor Josef Mahoney is something different: an American political scientist (and self-proclaimed Marxist - gasp!) who has spent more than twenty years living and working in China, studying its political system from the inside.

The goal of this conversation wasn’t to debate whether China is “good” or “bad.” It was something much simpler - and much harder.

We wanted to understand.

Over the past few years, Jason and I have realized that even incredibly intelligent people often have completely different mental models of what China actually is. Terms like communism, state capitalism, authoritarianism, and social credit are frequently used, but rarely examined in any real depth.

So we approached this discussion the same way we would analyze a business or an engineering problem: What is the system optimizing for? How are incentives created? How does it respond to crises? Where are its strengths? Where are its weaknesses?

One of the most fascinating ideas Professor Mahoney introduces is the distinction between Western “either/or” thinking and what he describes as China’s “both/and” approach to solving problems. Whether you ultimately agree with his conclusions or not, it’s a perspective that challenged many of our own assumptions.

We also discuss:

Why modern China is so different from both the Soviet Union and classical Marxism

The role of crisis in shaping Chinese governance

Whether the famous “social credit system” is as it is commonly portrayed

Why China sees climate change as one of its greatest strategic threats

How the country’s long-term thinking differs from Western political cycles

This turned into the longest episode we’ve ever recorded - and for good reason. Professor Mahoney has an extraordinary depth of knowledge, and we found ourselves following ideas that neither of us had encountered before.

As always, we aren’t asking you to agree with everything that’s said. Our hope is simply that you’ll come away with a richer understanding of one of the most important countries shaping the 21st century.

We hope you enjoy the conversation.

- Lovis & Jason