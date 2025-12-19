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Louis-Vincent Gave: Energy Is the Dark Force Behind the Global Economy
Why the old market playbook no longer works.
Mar 12
•
Lovis Kauf
,
NutterProjects
, and
Louis Vincent Gave
70
3
7
1:34:04
Overtime #1: The Uninvestable World - And Why We Keep Building
Focus on what you can control and keep going.
Mar 7
•
Lovis Kauf
and
NutterProjects
6
2
1
1:10:40
January 2026
Rick Rule: Globalism Is Dead - Here’s How to Plan Your Next Moves
Rick returns to break down the death of globalism, the rise of resource nationalism, and how smart investors can build freedom and wealth amid the…
Jan 23
•
Lovis Kauf
and
NutterProjects
164
16
7
1:35:22
Florian Strauf: The Hidden Cost of Playing It Safe
Watch now | Building with AI to survive AI's impact on the economy. Selling options to cover your monthly burn.
Jan 16
•
Lovis Kauf
and
NutterProjects
7
2
2:01:05
December 2025
Stephan Kinsella: Rethinking Property, Power, and the State
The state's power is based on aggression that would otherwise be illegal.
Dec 19, 2025
•
Lovis Kauf
,
NutterProjects
, and
Stephan Kinsella
5
1
1:33:23
Eric Yeung (KingKong9888) on Silver Shortages, De-Dollarization and the Birth of a Parallel Gold Standard
Debt as collateral is probably dead.
Dec 12, 2025
•
Lovis Kauf
,
NutterProjects
, and
Eric Yeung
56
2
3
1:30:14
November 2025
Jayant Bhandari: The West Has Forgotten That Freedom Requires Order
"Thousands of micro compromises can erode the fabric of civilization."
Nov 14, 2025
•
Lovis Kauf
and
NutterProjects
7
3
1:42:50
Doomberg on the End of Empire and the Seeds of a New Boom
WWIII is fought with Energy and Sanctions
Nov 7, 2025
•
Lovis Kauf
and
NutterProjects
29
9
6
1:27:09
October 2025
Deborah Lehr on Freedom, Power, and the Politics of Global Trade
Most people read the headlines about U.S.–China relations. Deborah Lehr helped write them.
Oct 26, 2025
•
Lovis Kauf
and
NutterProjects
3
1
1:23:42
Maxime Bernier: Liberty Is the Cure for a Failing West
The monetary reset is coming and why gold will reprice the entire system.
Oct 17, 2025
•
Lovis Kauf
and
NutterProjects
4
1:09:50
The Arithmetic of America: Rick Rule explains the Dishonest Default
Inflation isn’t a mistake — it’s policy. But crisis rewards those who create real value.
Oct 10, 2025
•
Lovis Kauf
,
NutterProjects
, and
Rick Rule
163
3
17
1:10:28
September 2025
Energy Is the Invisible Infrastructure of Freedom - David Fishman explains
What happens when activism replaces engineering in energy policy.
Sep 26, 2025
•
Lovis Kauf
,
NutterProjects
, and
David Fishman
5
2
1
1:31:06
© 2026 Lovis Kauf
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