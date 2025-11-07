Doomberg on the End of Empire and the Seeds of a New Boom

We sat down with Doomberg — the anonymous green chicken who has become one of the most influential and contrarian voices in finance, energy, and geopolitics.

If you haven’t read their work, Doomberg has built one of the largest paid audiences on Substack by doing something rare: connecting the dots between energy, money flows, and power without ideology or illusions. They call out uncomfortable truths about how the world actually works — and what happens when empires overreach.

In this conversation, we explore:

Why Doomberg believes World War III is already underway - and why it’s being fought with sanctions, energy, and supply chains instead of soldiers.

How China achieved escalation dominance by mastering the industrial foundations the West abandoned.

Why Europe’s collapse may be painful but necessary - and how it could spark renewal.

The case for American resilience , energy abundance, and local sovereignty.

And finally, how Doomberg themselves live by a rule that’s surprisingly hopeful: fewer “have-tos,” more “get-tos.”

This episode isn’t just about geopolitics - it’s about how to think clearly, stay free, and build a life of purpose in a world that’s losing its way.

If you’ve ever wondered what the world looks like after the empire - this conversation will make you think differently about what’s ending… and what might be beginning.

—

Lovis & Jason